2019 Subaru WRX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 2 3 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10467216

10467216 Stock #: AIQ-2703AX

AIQ-2703AX VIN: JF1VA1A64K9800316

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # AIQ-2703AX

Mileage 141,237 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.