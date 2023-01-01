Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru WRX

141,237 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru WRX

2019 Subaru WRX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru WRX

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 10467216
  2. 10467216
  3. 10467216
  4. 10467216
  5. 10467216
  6. 10467216
  7. 10467216
  8. 10467216
  9. 10467216
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
141,237KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10467216
  • Stock #: AIQ-2703AX
  • VIN: JF1VA1A64K9800316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # AIQ-2703AX
  • Mileage 141,237 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

2022 GMC Canyon Denali
 28,450 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Volt LT
 82,555 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 139,856 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory