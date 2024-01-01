$32,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Buick Enclave
Essence
2020 Buick Enclave
Essence
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$32,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,752KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5GAEVAKWXLJ232667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 100,752 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ONLY 53,000KM | 6.2 V8 | ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE 53,105 KM $37,939 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS 75,582 KM $30,967 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 120,450 KM $7,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,985
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2020 Buick Enclave