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2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Financing Options Available - We Deal With All Major Banks Just Like Big Brand Dealers Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2020 Chevrolet Impala

107,881 KM

Details Description Features

$22,922

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Chevrolet Impala

Premier

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14405270

2020 Chevrolet Impala

Premier

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

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$22,922

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
107,881KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1105S35LU106457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26624
  • Mileage 107,881 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Financing Options Available - We Deal With All Major Banks Just Like Big Brand Dealers Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Garage door transmitter

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
11 Speakers

Seating

Power Driver Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
USB port
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Remote CD player
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Ventilated Driver Seat
Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
Ventilated front passenger seat
Driver memory
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror
Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
SiriusXM
PREMIER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Single-slot CD/MP3 player
Preferred Equipment Group 2LZ
8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors
Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment System w/Navigation
Front Passenger Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster
Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster
Premium Carpeted Front & Rear Floor Mats
Carpeted Trunk Mat
Front License Plate Bracket BC/MB/ON
8\" Diagonal Colour Infotainment Display
19\" Aluminum Wheels
Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound Premium System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$22,922

+ taxes & licensing>

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2020 Chevrolet Impala