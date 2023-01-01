Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

90,205 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10131702
  • Stock #: 23C212A
  • VIN: 1GCPYFED6LZ134467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23C212A
  • Mileage 90,205 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

