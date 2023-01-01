$49,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LOCAL TRADE | Z71 | BUCKET SEATS
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
Certified
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Convenience Package, Convenience Package w/Buckets Seats, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Floor-Mounted Centre Console, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Capacity Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Leather Package, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Suspension, Perforated Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, Trailering Package, True North Edition, Up-Level Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Z71 Off-Road Package.
RST EcoTec3 5.3L V8 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Black
