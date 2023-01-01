Menu
Recent Arrival! 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Convenience Package, Convenience Package w/Buckets Seats, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Floor-Mounted Centre Console, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Capacity Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Leather Package, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Suspension, Perforated Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, Trailering Package, True North Edition, Up-Level Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Z71 Off-Road Package. RST EcoTec3 5.3L V8 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Black

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,231 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LOCAL TRADE | Z71 | BUCKET SEATS

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LOCAL TRADE | Z71 | BUCKET SEATS

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

38,231KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYEED7LZ351040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver Seat w/Lumbar, Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Convenience Package, Convenience Package w/Buckets Seats, Dual Exhaust w/Polished Outlets, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Floor-Mounted Centre Console, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Outboard Passenger Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, High-Capacity Air Filter, Hill Descent Control, Hitch Guidance, Leather Package, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Off-Road Suspension, Perforated Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim, Trailering Package, True North Edition, Up-Level Rear Seat w/Storage Package, Z71 Off-Road Package.

RST EcoTec3 5.3L V8 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Black

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500