2020 Chevrolet Spark LT

VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED
NO HIDDEN FEES
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!!

HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM
ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2020 Chevrolet Spark

35,972 KM

Details Description

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2020 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,972KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CF6SA7LC466010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,972 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED
NO HIDDEN FEES
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!!

HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM
ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2020 Chevrolet Spark