** 2020 Ford Edge SEL ** (**AWD**REMOTE START**ALLOY TIMS**FOG LIGHTS**LEATHER**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**REVERSE CAMERA**NAVIGATION**PUSH BUTTON START**LANE ASSIST**HEATED SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**POWER TAILGATE**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

89,395 KM

Details

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

SEL (**AWD**REMOTE START**ALLOY TIMS**FOG LIGHTS**LEATHER**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**REVERSE CAMERA**NAVIGATION**PUSH BUTTON START**LANE ASSIST**HEATED SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**POWER TAILGATE**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_NoBadges

Used
89,395KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J96LBB67300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S25210
  • Mileage 89,395 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2020 Ford Edge SEL ** (**AWD**REMOTE START**ALLOY TIMS**FOG LIGHTS**LEATHER**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**REVERSE CAMERA**NAVIGATION**PUSH BUTTON START**LANE ASSIST**HEATED SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**POWER TAILGATE**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-XXXX

519-688-3202

