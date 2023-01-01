2020 Ford Escape

$29,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 7 7 2 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,772 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: TBD 3.81 Axle Ratio 55.6 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Spare Wheel Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Tires: 225/60R18 A/S BSW -inc: mini spare Wheels: 18" Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Stainless Pnt Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Driver Information Centre glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Tracker System KEYPAD 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

