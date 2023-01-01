$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 1 6 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10071861

10071861 Stock #: T22468

T22468 VIN: 1FTFW1E51LKD84009

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # T22468

Mileage 58,161 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.