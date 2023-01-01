Menu
2020 GMC Savana

58,106 KM

2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van

2020 GMC Savana

Cargo Van

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

58,106KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # V22321
  • Mileage 58,106 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2020 GMC Savana Cargo Van This GMC will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Savana comes with the balance of factory Warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This cargo van is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

