Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

215,838 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12778673

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 12778673
  2. 12778673
  3. 12778673
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,838KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9FET7LZ370312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 215,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS 76,882 KM $33,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 109,252 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 13,628 KM $25,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2020 GMC Sierra 1500