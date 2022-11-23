Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

121,450 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9435285
  • Stock #: 22G300A
  • VIN: 1GTP9EEDXLZ204074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 22G300A
  • Mileage 121,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

