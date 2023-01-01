Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Terrain

73,949 KM

Details Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 9478200
  2. 9478200
  3. 9478200
  4. 9478200
  5. 9478200
  6. 9478200
  7. 9478200
  8. 9478200
  9. 9478200
Contact Seller

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,949KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9478200
  • Stock #: AIQ-2551
  • VIN: 3GKALTEX0LL163181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,949 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 60,609 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape NO ...
 81,393 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Pilot EX ...
 81,094 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory