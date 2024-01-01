Menu
2020 GMC Yukon XL

16,609 KM

Details Features

$72,000

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Yukon XL

Denali

2020 GMC Yukon XL

Denali

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

Contact Seller

$72,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,609KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2HKJ5LR100042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2845
  • Mileage 16,609 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 GMC Yukon XL