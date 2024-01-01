$72,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 GMC Yukon XL
Denali
2020 GMC Yukon XL
Denali
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$72,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,609KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKS2HKJ5LR100042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U-2845
- Mileage 16,609 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS 46,224 KM $29,420 + tax & lic
2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS ONLY 59,000KM | AS TRADED | YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SA 59,122 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KM 109,836 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$72,000
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2020 GMC Yukon XL