$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda Civic
LX
2020 Honda Civic
LX
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,324KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F52LH021398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 25C173A
- Mileage 115,324 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 79,525 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 211,202 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor | LOCAL TRADE | NO ACCIDENTS | MOONROOF 50,451 KM $61,967 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2020 Honda Civic