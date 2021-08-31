Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

5,099 KM

Details Description

$34,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,899

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Si Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Si Sedan

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 7825152
  2. 7825152
  3. 7825152
  4. 7825152
  5. 7825152
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$34,899

+ taxes & licensing

5,099KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7825152
  • Stock #: C21929
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E59LH200677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black and Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,099 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED ** MORE PHOTOS AND INFO COMING SOON ** 2020 Honda Civic Si This Honda will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Civic comes with a 90 day warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This sedan is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From My Motors.ca

2017 Lexus NX 200t L...
 61,891 KM
$36,250 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SV...
 46,539 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 M...
 55,112 KM
$56,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory