** 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SEL ** (**AWD**ALLOY RIMS**TRAILER HITCH**LEATHER**PANORAMIC SUNROOF**POWER SEATS**BLIND SPOT MONITORING**LANE ASSIST**POWER TAILGATE**PUSH BUTTON START**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

134,677 KM

Details Description

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
134,677KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAA0LH147917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,677 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe