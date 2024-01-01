Menu
Account
Sign In
** 2020 Jeep Compass Limited ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2020 Jeep Compass

71,100 KM

Details Description

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 11621907
  2. 11621907
  3. 11621907
  4. 11621907
  5. 11621907
  6. 11621907
  7. 11621907
  8. 11621907
  9. 11621907
  10. 11621907
  11. 11621907
  12. 11621907
  13. 11621907
  14. 11621907
  15. 11621907
  16. 11621907
  17. 11621907
  18. 11621907
  19. 11621907
  20. 11621907
  21. 11621907
  22. 11621907
  23. 11621907
  24. 11621907
  25. 11621907
  26. 11621907
  27. 11621907
  28. 11621907
  29. 11621907
  30. 11621907
  31. 11621907
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCB0LT102896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black and white
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,100 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2020 Jeep Compass Limited ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2017 Mitsubishi RVR SE (**4WD**ALLOY RIMS**FOG LIGHTS**HEATED SEATS**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA*BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2017 Mitsubishi RVR SE (**4WD**ALLOY RIMS**FOG LIGHTS**HEATED SEATS**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA*BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**) 165,421 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i 89,238 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package (**ALLOY RIMS**REVERSE CAMERA**CRUISE CONTROL**POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS**STOW AND GO SEATING**RUBBER MATTS**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package (**ALLOY RIMS**REVERSE CAMERA**CRUISE CONTROL**POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS**STOW AND GO SEATING**RUBBER MATTS**) 96,787 KM $21,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Compass