2020 Kia Forte EX (ALLOY RIMS, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE ASSIST, USB/AUX, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL). Vehicle comes certified/detailed. No hidden fees. Financing options available - we deal with all major banks. Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM, Thursday 8:00AM-7:00PM, Saturday 8:00AM-1:00PM. Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2020 Kia Forte

87,370 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Forte

EX (**ALLOY RIMS**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**REVERSE CAMERA**BLIND SPOT DETECTION**LANE ASSIST**USB/AUX**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**)

2020 Kia Forte

EX (**ALLOY RIMS**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**REVERSE CAMERA**BLIND SPOT DETECTION**LANE ASSIST**USB/AUX**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,370KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD4LE225571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,370 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2020 Kia Forte EX ** (**ALLOY RIMS**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**REVERSE CAMERA**BLIND SPOT DETECTION**LANE ASSIST**USB/AUX**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-XXXX

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2020 Kia Forte