2020 Kia Sportage

47,106 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

SX

2020 Kia Sportage

SX

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

47,106KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528512
  • Stock #: U-2710X
  • VIN: KNDPRCA60L7686884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,106 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

