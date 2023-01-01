Menu
2020 Nissan Murano

15,631 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2020 Nissan Murano

2020 Nissan Murano

Platinum

2020 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9809071
  • Stock #: U-2607
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2DS2LN122203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2607
  • Mileage 15,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-XXXX

519-842-9026

