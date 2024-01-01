Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD (AWD, ALLOY RIMS, PRO PILOT, LEATHER, PANORAMIC ROOF, 360 DEGREE REVERSE CAMERA, POWER SEATS, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL, DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN, POWER TAILGATE, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START). VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED. NO HIDDEN FEES. FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS. HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2020 Nissan Rogue

53,517 KM

Details Description

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
SL AWD (**AWD**ALLOY RIMS**PRO PILOT**LEATHER**PANORAMIC ROOF**360 DEGREE REVERSE CAMERA**POWER SEATS**NAVIGATION**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**POWER TAILGATE**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Used
53,517KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV9LC738794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,517 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2020 Nissan Rogue SL AWD ** (**AWD**ALLOY RIMS**PRO PILOT**LEATHER**PANORAMIC ROOF**360 DEGREE REVERSE CAMERA**POWER SEATS**NAVIGATION**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**POWER TAILGATE**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
2020 Nissan Rogue