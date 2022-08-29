Menu
2020 Tesla Model Y

73,702 KM

Details Description

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

LONG RANGE

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

73,702KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9222142
  • Stock #: S22272
  • VIN: 5YJYGDEF0LF015879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S22272
  • Mileage 73,702 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range This Tesla will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Model Y comes with the balance of factory warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

