2020 Toyota RAV4

42,397 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

XLE

XLE

Location

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

42,397KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV9LC119730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,397 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2020 Toyota Rav4 XLE This Toyota will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Rav4 comes with the balance of factory warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This SUV is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

