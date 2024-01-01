$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,604KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN LRBFZSR42MD170682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U-2905
- Mileage 68,604 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS 198,525 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline Touring | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LOCAL TRADE 96,020 KM $34,985 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2021 Buick Envision