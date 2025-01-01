Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

66,985 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13193450

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

LT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 13193450
  2. 13193450
  3. 13193450
  4. 13193450
  5. 13193450
  6. 13193450
  7. 13193450
  8. 13193450
  9. 13193450
  10. 13193450
  11. 13193450
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,985KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBHRS8MS582439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U-3005
  • Mileage 66,985 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2018 GMC Canyon SLE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 GMC Canyon SLE 71,450 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Enclave Avenir for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2023 Buick Enclave Avenir 35,135 KM $51,988 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71 60,652 KM $77,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2021 Chevrolet Blazer