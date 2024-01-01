Menu
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

90,092 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

RS

RS

RS

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

90,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZG5ST4MF021789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2758
  • Mileage 90,092 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

CVT

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

2021 Chevrolet Malibu