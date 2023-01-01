$CALL+ tax & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
29,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10031712
- Stock #: U-2650
- VIN: 3GCUYEEDXMG407926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 29,721 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
