$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,421KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCPYFED6MZ315120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 46,421 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 78,108 KM $20,985 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS 20,887 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 93,995 KM $44,975 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500