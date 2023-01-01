2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9643222

9643222 Stock #: U-2578

U-2578 VIN: 3GCUYHED4MG212504

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # U-2578

Mileage 202 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.