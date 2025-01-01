Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

78,577 KM

Details Features

$23,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12575384

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 12575384
  2. 12575384
  3. 12575384
  4. 12575384
  5. 12575384
  6. 12575384
  7. 12575384
  8. 12575384
  9. 12575384
  10. 12575384
  11. 12575384
Contact Seller

$23,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,577KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL0MB149362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,577 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 GMC Terrain Denali 78,033 KM $33,985 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 GMC Terrain Denali 67,831 KM $33,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport 106,610 KM $18,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,985

+ taxes & licensing>

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer