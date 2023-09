2021 Ford Explorer

$45,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 5 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10425180

10425180 Stock #: 24009A

24009A VIN: 1FMSK8DH7MGB19108

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC

Interior Colour SANDSTONE ACTIVEVEX-TRIM

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 24009A

Mileage 35,522 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 99H 44T 202A D4 SN 17U 439 52T WLOCK Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic Regenerative Alternator 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle Engine: 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology 67.7 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Grille w/Chrome Bar Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 6-Way Passenger Seat Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Twin-Panel Moonroof CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT 2ND ROW 35/30/35 BENCH W/E-Z ENTRY & ARMREST EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A HIGH PACKAGE SANDSTONE, HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS DEALER INSTALLED WHEELLOCKS CLASS III TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: SelectShift Capability w/Paddle Shifters, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross-Traffic Alert and trailer coverage SANDSTONE, HEATED ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: 10-way power driver w/power function for tilt, lumbar, recline, fore/aft and up/down and 8-way power front passenger w/power function for lumbar, recline fore/aft and up/down

