** INCOMING ** PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2021 Ford F-150 XLT ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2021 Ford F-150

32,991 KM

Details

$40,988

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150 XLT

XLT

12616548

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
32,991KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1C57MFB83558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # T25134
  • Mileage 32,991 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2021 Ford F-150 XLT ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

519-688-3202

2021 Ford F-150