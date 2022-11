2021 Ford Ranger

$41,995 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 4 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9318193

9318193 Stock #: 22377A

22377A VIN: 1FTER4FH1MLD78235

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,402 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 68 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology 729.8 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Systems Monitor Tracker System Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Pickup Cargo Box Lights Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Passenger Seat FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control

