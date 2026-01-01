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2021 GMC Sierra 2500

184,578 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4

Watch This Vehicle
14284730

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD AT4

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
184,578KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49PEYXMF272962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,578 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

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519-842-XXXX

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519-842-9026

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+ taxes & licensing>

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2021 GMC Sierra 2500