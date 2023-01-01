2021 Kia Seltos

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 3 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10112082

10112082 Stock #: 23G209A

23G209A VIN: KNDEUCAA1M7057758

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 73,320 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.