2021 Kia Seltos

73,320 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,320KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10112082
  • Stock #: 23G209A
  • VIN: KNDEUCAA1M7057758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

