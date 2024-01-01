Menu
Account
Sign In
** 2021 Kia Seltos EX Premium ** (**AWD**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS**POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**LANE ASSIST**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START**AUTO STOP/START**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2021 Kia Seltos

66,535 KM

Details Description

$26,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Seltos

EX Premium (**AWD**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS**POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**LANE ASSIST**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START**AUTO STOP/START**)

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Seltos

EX Premium (**AWD**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS**POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**LANE ASSIST**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START**AUTO STOP/START**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 11501784
  2. 11501784
  3. 11501784
  4. 11501784
  5. 11501784
  6. 11501784
  7. 11501784
  8. 11501784
  9. 11501784
  10. 11501784
  11. 11501784
  12. 11501784
  13. 11501784
  14. 11501784
  15. 11501784
  16. 11501784
  17. 11501784
  18. 11501784
  19. 11501784
  20. 11501784
  21. 11501784
  22. 11501784
  23. 11501784
  24. 11501784
  25. 11501784
  26. 11501784
  27. 11501784
  28. 11501784
  29. 11501784
  30. 11501784
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$26,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,535KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDERCAA6M7233110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,535 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2021 Kia Seltos EX Premium ** (**AWD**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS**POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**LANE ASSIST**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START**AUTO STOP/START**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline (**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**NAVIGATION**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**FOG LIGHTS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**AUTO TAILGATE**PUSH BUTTON START**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline (**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**NAVIGATION**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**FOG LIGHTS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**AUTO TAILGATE**PUSH BUTTON START**) 52,161 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew (**ALLOY RIMS**POWER DRIVER SEAT**FOG LIGHTS**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew (**ALLOY RIMS**POWER DRIVER SEAT**FOG LIGHTS**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**) 112,685 KM $17,550 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Off Grid Expedition 2.0 for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 Off Grid Expedition 2.0 6,000 KM $49,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,450

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Seltos