2021 Tesla Model 3

5,925 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

519-688-3202

2021 Tesla Model 3

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

2021 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,925KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8340147
  • Stock #: C22094
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5MF083034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 5,925 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range This electric sedan comes certified, serviced and detailed! This Tesla comes with the balance of factory warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This sedan is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today!

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

