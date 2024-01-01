Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

52,662 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,662KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX2MM098783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown and black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,662 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan