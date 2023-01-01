Menu
2022 Cadillac XT4

35,366 KM

Details Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Luxury

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

35,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10031706
  • Stock #: U-2649
  • VIN: 1GYFZBR44NF141993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

