2022 Cadillac XT4

$44,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 3 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10031706

10031706 Stock #: U-2649

U-2649 VIN: 1GYFZBR44NF141993

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 35,366 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.