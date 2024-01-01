$34,993+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT4
Luxury ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS
2022 Cadillac XT4
Luxury ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$34,993
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,519KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYFZBR41NF156760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 54,519 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar Control, 2-Way Passenger Seat Power Lumbar Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, 7 Speakers, 7-Speaker Audio System w/Auxiliary Amplifier, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Inteluxe Seating Surfaces, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 10-Spoke Bright Silver Finish Alloy, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
2022 Cadillac XT4