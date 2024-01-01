Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar Control, 2-Way Passenger Seat Power Lumbar Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, 7 Speakers, 7-Speaker Audio System w/Auxiliary Amplifier, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Inteluxe Seating Surfaces, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 10-Spoke Bright Silver Finish Alloy, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.<br><br>Black<br>2022 Cadillac XT4 Luxury ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS<br>4D Sport Utility<br>2.0L Turbocharged<br>9-Speed Automatic<br>AWD

2022 Cadillac XT4

54,519 KM

$34,993

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

54,519KM
VIN 1GYFZBR41NF156760

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,519 KM

Recent Arrival!


2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar Control, 2-Way Passenger Seat Power Lumbar Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, 7 Speakers, 7-Speaker Audio System w/Auxiliary Amplifier, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Inteluxe Seating Surfaces, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM w/360L, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 10-Spoke Bright Silver Finish Alloy, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.

Black
2022 Cadillac XT4 Luxury ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS
4D Sport Utility
2.0L Turbocharged
9-Speed Automatic
AWD

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

