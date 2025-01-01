$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGTEEN0N1283251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2022 Chevrolet Colorado