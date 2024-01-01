Menu
Account
Sign In
** 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT ** (**ALLOY RIMS**REMOTE START**POWER DRIVER SEAT**PUSH BUTTON START**HEATED SEATS**ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY**REVERSE CAMERA**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

79,372 KM

Details Description

$21,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT (**ALLOY RIMS**REMOTE START**POWER DRIVER SEAT**PUSH BUTTON START**HEATED SEATS**ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY**REVERSE CAMERA**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**)

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Malibu

LT (**ALLOY RIMS**REMOTE START**POWER DRIVER SEAT**PUSH BUTTON START**HEATED SEATS**ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY**REVERSE CAMERA**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 11572687
  2. 11572687
  3. 11572687
  4. 11572687
  5. 11572687
  6. 11572687
  7. 11572687
  8. 11572687
  9. 11572687
  10. 11572687
  11. 11572687
  12. 11572687
  13. 11572687
  14. 11572687
  15. 11572687
  16. 11572687
  17. 11572687
  18. 11572687
  19. 11572687
  20. 11572687
  21. 11572687
  22. 11572687
  23. 11572687
  24. 11572687
  25. 11572687
  26. 11572687
  27. 11572687
  28. 11572687
  29. 11572687
  30. 11572687
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$21,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,372KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST7NF153441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,372 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT ** (**ALLOY RIMS**REMOTE START**POWER DRIVER SEAT**PUSH BUTTON START**HEATED SEATS**ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY**REVERSE CAMERA**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport 81,226 KM $22,158 + tax & lic
Used 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop Knightsbridge Classic (**LOW KM!**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**HEATED SEATS**FOG LIGHTS**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop Knightsbridge Classic (**LOW KM!**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**SUNROOF**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**HEATED SEATS**FOG LIGHTS**) 109,598 KM $12,488 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE (**4WD**ALLOY RIMS**FOG LIGHTS**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**TOUCH PAD**CRUISE CONTROL**BLIND SPOT MONITORING**BLUETOOTH**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START**TRAILER HITCH**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE (**4WD**ALLOY RIMS**FOG LIGHTS**HEATED SEATS/STEERING WHEEL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**TOUCH PAD**CRUISE CONTROL**BLIND SPOT MONITORING**BLUETOOTH**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**PUSH BUTTON START**TRAILER HITCH**) 45,754 KM $22,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,899

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Malibu