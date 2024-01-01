$49,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,192KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GCUDDED6N1510843
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24G339AB
- Mileage 52,192 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500