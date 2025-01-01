Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

108,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

12941666

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Trail Boss

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPDCEK9NG546328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25C513A
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500