Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

28,690 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD LT Trail Boss

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 9380326
  2. 9380326
  3. 9380326
  4. 9380326
  5. 9380326
  6. 9380326
  7. 9380326
  8. 9380326
  9. 9380326
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9380326
  • Stock #: U-2536
  • VIN: 1GCPYFED1NZ110838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,690 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

2022 Chevrolet Silve...
 28,690 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Canyon SLE ...
 116,722 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus SE O...
 151,858 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory