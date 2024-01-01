Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Spark

1,739 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 11500361
  2. 11500361
  3. 11500361
  4. 11500361
  5. 11500361
  6. 11500361
  7. 11500361
  8. 11500361
  9. 11500361
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,739KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SAXNC032026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 1,739 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2009 GMC Sierra 1500 AS TRADED - YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE 134,201 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Enclave Essence ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2020 Buick Enclave Essence ONE OWNER | OFF LEASE | NO ACCIDENTS 100,752 KM $32,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ONLY 53,000KM | 6.2 V8 | ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ONLY 53,000KM | 6.2 V8 | ALL TERRAIN PACKAGE 53,105 KM $37,939 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Spark