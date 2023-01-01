$38,495+ tax & licensing
$38,495
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
OUTER BANKS 4X4
Location
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1
$38,495
+ taxes & licensing
32,280KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10619583
- Stock #: 0U2802
- VIN: 3FMCR9C60NRD48360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour EBONY BROWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,280 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
M7
9P
996
448
47C
63B
693
153
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Front & rear splash guards
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels: 18" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: Machined-face
Tires: 225/60R18 All Season BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
6-Way Driver Seat
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LEATHER
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
CARBONIZED GREY
EBONY BROWN
EBONY/BROWN, LEATHER TRIMMED HEATED SPORT CONTOUR BUCKET SEATS -inc: 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 6-way power passenger (fore/aft, up/down, recline) seats
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST++ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/a 3-month subscription (available in select markets only), Intelligent Adaptive Crui...
