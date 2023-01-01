$59,130+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,130
+ taxes & licensing
Stauffer Motors Limited
519-842-3646
2022 Ford F-150
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Stauffer Motors Limited
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1
519-842-3646
$59,130
+ taxes & licensing
49,912KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10622091
- Stock #: 23244A
- VIN: 1FTFW1E54NFA98599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE CLOTH 40/20/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23244A
- Mileage 49,912 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
YZ
MS
300A
995
44G
X27
153
471
53A
693
86B
52X
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,935kg (6,470 lb) Payload Package
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
800.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
Equipment Group 300A
Oxford White
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.31 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
400W OUTLET
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
ONBOARD 400W OUTLET
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS...
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required
.275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
.6 BRIGHT POLISHED RUNNINB BRD
BLACK W/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 black front tow hooks, Note: When 2-tone paint (954) is selected, front and rear bumpers remain chrome, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, 6" Bright Polished Running Board, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T (T84), Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Bo...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Stauffer Motors Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stauffer Motors Limited
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1