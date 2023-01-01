2022 Ford F-150

XTR PACKAGE

5.0L V8 Engine

Equipment Group 300A

Oxford White

PARTIAL GAS FILL

.XLT SERIES

136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK

.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS

PREM CLOTH 40/20/40

7050# GVWR PACKAGE

ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO

3.31 RATIO REGULAR AXLE

400W OUTLET

.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL

MEDIUM DARK SLATE

ONBOARD 400W OUTLET

AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs, tailgate LED, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in provinces where required

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 3,198 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required

.275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN

.6 BRIGHT POLISHED RUNNINB BRD

BLACK W/MEDIUM DARK SLATE, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar