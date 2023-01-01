$56,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Stauffer Motors Limited
519-842-3646
2022 Ford Mustang
2022 Ford Mustang
GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE
Location
Stauffer Motors Limited
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1
519-842-3646
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
9,894KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10549980
- Stock #: 0U2799
- VIN: 1FATP8FF2N5114519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
- Interior Colour EBONY LTHR TRIM RED STITCH
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 9,894 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
D4
L1
401A
99F
44U
54C
90Q
455
12A
19B
66W
583
153
693
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Additional Features
Paddle Shifters
EBONY
Mini spare wheel & tire
3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
California Special Package
10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXH
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/CRPT MATS
.PREMIER TRIM W/CLR ACCENT GRP
.FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
.VOICE-ACT TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
AM/FM SINGLE CD AND HD RADIO
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM,12 SPKR
P255/40R19 W-RATED TIRE
MIKO SUEDE SEAT INSERT,RED ST
.FLOOR MATS W/CAL SPECIAL LOGO
.SPOILER DELETE
.5.0L TI-VCT V8: GT 450HP
.SIDE SCOOPS
.SIDE STRIPE
.19 MCHD FACE ALUM GRY PTD WH
BLACK STRIPE W/RED ACCENT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Stauffer Motors Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stauffer Motors Limited
685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1