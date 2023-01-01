Menu
2022 Ford Mustang

9,894 KM

Details Features

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Stauffer Motors Limited

519-842-3646

2022 Ford Mustang

2022 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

2022 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM CONVERTIBLE

Location

Stauffer Motors Limited

685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1

519-842-3646

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,894KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10549980
  • Stock #: 0U2799
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF2N5114519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour EBONY LTHR TRIM RED STITCH
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 9,894 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

D4
L1
401A
99F
44U
54C
90Q
455
12A
19B
66W
583
153
693

Exterior

Front license plate bracket

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
EBONY
Mini spare wheel & tire
3.55 RATIO LIMITED SLIP AXLE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
California Special Package
10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
ACTIVE VALVE PERFORMANCE EXH
.ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/CRPT MATS
.PREMIER TRIM W/CLR ACCENT GRP
.FORD SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
.VOICE-ACT TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
AM/FM SINGLE CD AND HD RADIO
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM,12 SPKR
P255/40R19 W-RATED TIRE
MIKO SUEDE SEAT INSERT,RED ST
.FLOOR MATS W/CAL SPECIAL LOGO
.SPOILER DELETE
.5.0L TI-VCT V8: GT 450HP
.SIDE SCOOPS
.SIDE STRIPE
.19 MCHD FACE ALUM GRY PTD WH
BLACK STRIPE W/RED ACCENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Stauffer Motors Limited

Stauffer Motors Limited

685 Broadway Street, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H1

519-842-3646

